Sardar Surjan Singh Sidhu Brar (1931 – 2026), Setapak Garden

In loving memory of our beloved father and grandfather

Sardar Surjan Singh Sidhu Brar

Setapak Garden

Village: Nwa Langeana (Moga, Punjab)

(2.11.1931 – 12.4.2026)

Parents : Late Suchet Singh & Late Kishen Kaur

Wife: Madam Gurdev Kaur (Banso Aunty) d/o Late Atma Singh

Children & Spouses:

Harjinder Singh

Jujbindar Kaur & Manjinder Singh Sandhu

Meninderjit Singh & Manmeet Kaur d/o Late Mahinderjit Singh

Meninderpal Kaur & Manjinder Singh Gill (Jack)

Grandchildren:

Sandeep Kaur Sandhu

Harveen Kaur Sandhu

The family respectfully invites relatives and friends to attend the

LAST RITES

Friday, 17 April 2026

10 am – 11.30 am: Visiting and Sukhmani Sahib path

12 noon: Saskaar (Cremation)

Venue: Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium

(Lot 294-295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur)

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 26 April 2026

Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 noon

Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan

(24, Jalan Raja Alang, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur)

Your presence and prayers will be deeply appreciated.

For Enquiries Please Call:

Harjinder Singh: 016 – 616 7318

Meninderjit Singh: 010 – 520 8093

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 15 April 2026 | Source: Family

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