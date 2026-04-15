Sardar Surjan Singh Sidhu Brar (1931 – 2026), Setapak Garden

In loving memory of our beloved father and grandfather
Sardar Surjan Singh Sidhu Brar
Setapak Garden
Village: Nwa Langeana (Moga, Punjab)
(2.11.1931 – 12.4.2026)
Parents : Late Suchet Singh & Late Kishen Kaur
Wife: Madam Gurdev Kaur (Banso Aunty) d/o Late Atma Singh
Children & Spouses:
Harjinder Singh
Jujbindar Kaur & Manjinder Singh Sandhu
Meninderjit Singh & Manmeet Kaur d/o Late Mahinderjit Singh
Meninderpal Kaur & Manjinder Singh Gill (Jack)
Grandchildren:
Sandeep Kaur Sandhu
Harveen Kaur Sandhu
The family respectfully invites relatives and friends to attend the
LAST RITES
Friday, 17 April 2026
10 am – 11.30 am: Visiting and Sukhmani Sahib path
12 noon: Saskaar (Cremation)
Venue: Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium
(Lot 294-295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur)
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 26 April 2026
Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 noon
Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan
(24, Jalan Raja Alang, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur)
Your presence and prayers will be deeply appreciated.
For Enquiries Please Call:
Harjinder Singh: 016 – 616 7318
Meninderjit Singh: 010 – 520 8093
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 15 April 2026 | Source: Family
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