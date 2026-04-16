Mithi Yaad: Sardarni Manjit Kaur Amar Singh Sandhra

In Loving Memory (Mithi Yaad)
LATE SARDARNI MANJIT KAUR D/O AMAR SINGH SANDHRA
Terang, Manjit, Azmi & Hardip Singh (Advocates & Solicitors)
“In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.”
Dearly missed by beloved:
Husband: Hardip Singh Akhara
Children: Phavinjit Kaur, Dr Jasjeet Kaur Akhara, Raaj Preett Kaur, Govindeep Singh
along with Dad, Siblings, Mum in-law, a host of Relatives and Friends
KIRTAN DARBAR & PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 2nd May 2026
From 9.30am to 11.30am, followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru
Our family warmly invites you to join us for the prayers and to pay tribute to the memory of late Sardarni Manjit Kaur, honoring the remarkable person she was.
For further details, contact:
Hardip Singh 012 – 799 3161 or Phavinjit Kaur 012 – 791 3161
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 16 April 2026 | Source: Family
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