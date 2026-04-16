Mithi Yaad: Sardarni Manjit Kaur Amar Singh Sandhra

In Loving Memory (Mithi Yaad)

LATE SARDARNI MANJIT KAUR D/O AMAR SINGH SANDHRA

Terang, Manjit, Azmi & Hardip Singh (Advocates & Solicitors)

“In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.”

Dearly missed by beloved:

Husband: Hardip Singh Akhara

Children: Phavinjit Kaur, Dr Jasjeet Kaur Akhara, Raaj Preett Kaur, Govindeep Singh

along with Dad, Siblings, Mum in-law, a host of Relatives and Friends

KIRTAN DARBAR & PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 2nd May 2026

From 9.30am to 11.30am, followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru

Our family warmly invites you to join us for the prayers and to pay tribute to the memory of late Sardarni Manjit Kaur, honoring the remarkable person she was.

For further details, contact:

Hardip Singh 012 – 799 3161 or Phavinjit Kaur 012 – 791 3161

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 16 April 2026 | Source: Family

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