Sikh Spotted: Young man dons Baju Melayu

Psychology graduate Manvirdeep Singh in baju Melayu – Photo: Personal LinkedIn / Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

How does a young Sikh man look in a Baju Melayu? Psychology graduate Manvirdeep Singh, currently an apprentice at a Malaysian bank, offers a compelling glimpse.

“I’ve always thought being Malaysian is a privilege because of the cultural blend here. I don’t think you can go to any other country and see a Chinese wearing a Baju Melayu, or a Malay wearing samfu, or a Punjabi man pairing a turban with both. That’s what makes us unique — and it’s something worth celebrating,” he shared on LinkedIn.

The Baju Melayu is a traditional Malay attire worn by men across Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, and parts of Indonesia, southern Philippines, and southern Thailand. Originating from the court of the Malacca Sultanate, it remains the national dress of Malaysia and Brunei, commonly worn at official functions and festive occasions.

Manvirdeep certainly stands out — in the best way.

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