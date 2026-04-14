First Mithi Yaad: Madam Manjit Kaur (1940 – 2025), Seremban

Madam Manjit Kaur

(First Mithi Yaad)

In Loving Memory Of

Madam Manjit Kaur

(28.4.1940 – 12.5.2025)

Seremban | Village: Singhawala, Moga Husband: Late Sardar Jaginder Singh

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 25 April 2026

9:30am – 11:30am: Kirtan & Path Da Bhog.

Followed by Guru Ka Langar

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, Jalan Yam Tuan, 70000 Seremban

Dearly missed and fondly remembered by Family and Friends

Kindly accept this as personal invitation from our family.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 10 April 2026 | Source: Family

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