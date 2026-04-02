Nestlé appoints Rajesh Singh to oversee supply chain for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei

Rajesh Singh

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Nestlé Malaysia has appointed Rajesh Singh as executive director for supply chain for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, effective April 1, 2026.

He will oversee procurement, export operations, logistics, customer service, as well as demand and supply planning, and will be accountable for a supply chain valued at RM6.5 billion.

Raised in Rahang Kecil, Negeri Sembilan, Rajesh brings more than 15 years of leadership experience within the Nestlé group, along with earlier experience in the automotive industry.

His education spans Japan, France, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, including studies at Paris School of Business, Columbia University and London Business School. He is also affiliated with the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), UK.

Beyond his corporate role, Rajesh is active in the community. He serves as president of Persatuan Hoki Daerah Seremban (PHDS), mentors youth on education and employability, and supports Sikh community initiatives, including the Istri Empowerment Fund at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban.

In the same statement, Nestlé Malaysia also announced the appointment of Normalis Mohd Sharif as executive director of human resources. She was previously human resources director for Southeast Asia at Danone.

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