Swan launches Golden L.I.F.E. programme to engage seniors

"The programme aims to advocate and promote the well-being of our seniors to ensure that they continue to lead fulfilling lives, remain engaged with society, and are empowered in their older age — not just exist,” SWAN project lead Dr Manjit Kaur Ludher told Asia Samachar.

Participants learning and engaging in Sudoku to support cognitive health and logical deductions lesson at the SWAN Golden L.I.F.E. program on 25 March 2026 – Photo: SWAN / Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A new initiative by the Sikh Women’s Awareness Network (SWAN) is redefining what it means to grow older, with the launch of the Golden L.I.F.E. programme focused on active and fulfilling ageing.

The programme was officially launched on 11 March 2026 in Kuala Lumpur.

SWAN, which advocates and promotes care support for seniors, has conducted activities for Sikh women under its Golden SWANs initiative over the years.

The Golden L.I.F.E. (Living, Inclusive, Fulfilling & Empowering) programme has now been conceptualised as a focused, ongoing project for both women and men across all communities.

“The programme aims to advocate and promote the well-being of our seniors to ensure that they continue to lead fulfilling lives, remain engaged with society, and are empowered in their older age — not just exist,” SWAN project lead Dr Manjit Kaur Ludher told Asia Samachar.

Globally, by 2030, one in six people will be aged 60 or over. By 2050, the population aged 60 and above is projected to double to 2.1 billion, comprising 22% of the world’s population (WHO).

SWAN noted that similar demographic trends are emerging in Malaysia. By 2044, 14% of the population is expected to be above 65 years of age, and by 2056, Malaysia is projected to become a “super-aged society”, with over 20% of its population aged above 65 (World Bank).

With this initiative, she said SWAN is taking a proactive approach to planning for the well-being of Malaysia’s ageing community.

Launching the programme, SWAN president Rajinder Kaur described it as “the start of a meaningful journey toward a brighter, healthier, and more fulfilling future for all seniors.”

She added that while the programme encourages lifelong learning and community engagement, it places strong emphasis on holistic development.

“It reminds us that a ‘golden life’ is not defined by age or status, but by the quality of our experiences and the positivity we bring into our lives and the lives of others,” she said.

The programme’s activities are designed to promote cognitive health, physical well-being, and social interaction. Cognitive sessions include writing, games, and puzzles; physical activities feature chair yoga, joint exercises and line dancing; while emotional well-being is supported through music, arts and crafts therapy, and social interaction.

Karunamoorthy Kumaraswamy (front row, 4th from left) and the participants, with the SWAN team standing at the back of the photo – Photo: SWAN / Asia Samachar

The second session was held on 25 March, with the next scheduled for 8 April. Participants have responded enthusiastically.

“It was a good meet-up, looking forward to more,” said one participant.

The Golden L.I.F.E. programme is open to senior women and men of all backgrounds. Sessions are currently held fortnightly in Kuala Lumpur in collaboration with the Taman Kaya Residents’ Association. SWAN is seeking funding support to expand the programme nationwide.

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