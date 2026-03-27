First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Sukhdev Singh (1938 – 2025)

First Mithi Yaad Barsi

Sardar Sukhdev Singh s/o Kartar Singh

30 June 1938 – 18 April 2025

Taman Midah (formerly of Kg. Ketari, Bentong) / Village: Bhadaur

Wife: Sardarni Kerpal Kaur (Pali) d/o Gurchan Singh

The family of the late Sardar Sukhdev Singh request the pleasure of your presence as we gather to remember and honour his life. Please join us as we mark the lst anniversary of his passing & celebrate the memories he left behind.

Date: Sunday, 5th April 2026

Time: 9:30am – 11:30am

Location: Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Kampung Pandan, KL

Sewa details:

Saturday: 2:00pm onwards (vegetables)

Sunday: 6:00am onwards (rotia)

Your presence & prayers will mean a lot to our family.

Contact: +6017 283 4741 (Paul)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 27 March 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here