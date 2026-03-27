Sardar Sukhdarshan Singh (1951 – 2026), Klang

Sardar Sukhdarshan Singh

(Klang)

Son of Late Sardar Poman Singh & Late Sardarni Sant Kaur

30 March 1951 – 27 March 2026

Husband of Sardarni Darshana Devi

He will be fondly remembered as a kind and gentle person who had limitless love for everyone.

He is deeply missed by his beloved family members

Children & Spouses

Amratpal Kaur & Keshminder Singh

Jagdeeshpal Kaur & Charanjit Singh

Jagpal Singh

Vijanderpal Singh & Sangeet Kaur

Grandchildren

Nisha, Reena, Harvin

Jesrien, Gaurav, Myraa

Harslyn

Siblings & Spouses

Sardar Jagjit Singh & Sardarni Surinder Kaur

Sardar Amar Singh

Late Sardar Jagdev Singh & Sardarni Davinderpal Kaur

Sardar Sarban Singh & Sardarni Parminder Kaur

Nephews & Spouses & Grandchildren

FUNERAL DETAILS

28th March 2026, Saturday

1.00pm: Cortege will leave the residence

2.00pm: Cremation at Hindu Crematorium Simpang Lima

For more information

Jaggey (Jag) : 019-238 0757

Vindey (Vijan) : 016-256 3719

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 27 March 2026 | Source: Family

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