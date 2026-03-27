Sardar Sukhdarshan Singh (1951 – 2026), Klang

Sardar Sukhdarshan Singh
(Klang)
Son of Late Sardar Poman Singh & Late Sardarni Sant Kaur
30 March 1951 – 27 March 2026
Husband of Sardarni Darshana Devi
He will be fondly remembered as a kind and gentle person who had limitless love for everyone.
He is deeply missed by his beloved family members
Children & Spouses
Amratpal Kaur & Keshminder Singh
Jagdeeshpal Kaur & Charanjit Singh
Jagpal Singh
Vijanderpal Singh & Sangeet Kaur
Grandchildren
Nisha, Reena, Harvin
Jesrien, Gaurav, Myraa
Harslyn
Siblings & Spouses
Sardar Jagjit Singh & Sardarni Surinder Kaur
Sardar Amar Singh
Late Sardar Jagdev Singh & Sardarni Davinderpal Kaur
Sardar Sarban Singh & Sardarni Parminder Kaur
Nephews & Spouses & Grandchildren
FUNERAL DETAILS
28th March 2026, Saturday
1.00pm: Cortege will leave the residence
2.00pm: Cremation at Hindu Crematorium Simpang Lima
For more information
Jaggey (Jag) : 019-238 0757
Vindey (Vijan) : 016-256 3719
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 27 March 2026 | Source: Family
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