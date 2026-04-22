New Panjabi telemovie Gym Da Pyar brings fresh take on relationships

New Panjabi telemovie Gym Da Pyar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A new Panjabi-language telemovie, Gym Da Pyar, is set to premiere on Malaysia’s TV2 on April 22 at 3:00pm, offering audiences a blend of humour, romance and cultural reflection.

Directed by Mansher Singh, known for Mundey Kampung Dey, the film presents a light-hearted yet layered story centred on relationships across cultural boundaries. It will also be available for streaming on the RTM Klik app.

Gym Da Pyar follows Simran, a Punjabi gym trainer, and Abbey, a Nigerian TVET lecturer based in Kuala Lumpur. What begins as a simple friendship gradually develops into a more complex emotional journey shaped by cultural differences, family expectations and personal dilemmas.

The telemovie features Abbey Abimbola in his debut role in a Punjabi-language production, alongside Navinder Kaur, Chamkaur Singh, Sarabjit Kaur, Nipun Chabbra and Anwaar Beg Moghal.

Chamkaur Singh in Panjabi telemovie Gym Da Pyar

Produced by Mansher Singh and Manjit Maan under Xtreme Studios, the film combines comedy with multiple plot twists aimed at keeping viewers engaged while addressing deeper social themes.

The filmmaker said the story does not advocate for Punjabi women marrying outside their community. Instead, it is positioned as a narrative grounded in cultural sensitivity, highlighting values such as mutual respect, understanding and unity.

Viewers who miss the television broadcast can watch Gym Da Pyar on demand via RTM Klik.

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Mundey Kampung Dey, a Panjabi film with a Malaysian twist (Asia Samachar, 27 Nov 20242)

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