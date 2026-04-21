‘Kampung boy’ Pola Singh releases third book at Panjabi restaurant

AT THE LAUNCH (L-R): Chris Chan, Jawhar, Sarjit Singh Sekhon, Pola Singh, Vanu Gopala Menon, Justpall Singh, Bhaskaran and Asmat Kamaludin – Photo: Supplied / Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Former Malaysian civil servant Dr Pola Singh introduced his third book, Reflections: Lessons from a Fulfilled Journey, at Panjabi restaurant in Kuala Lumpur on April 7, in a relaxed gathering that brought together close friends and family for a conversation and reflection.

The event at Jai Hind was deliberately intimate, limited to just 25 guests. Guests mingled easily, exchanging stories and insights with the author in a space that felt more like a family gathering than a formal event.

Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon praised Pola’s journey from humble beginnings in Melaka to a life of professional success and environmental advocacy, particularly his work preserving Bukit Kiara’s green spaces. He noted that Pola’s late parents would have taken immense pride in his achievements.

MORE ARTICLES BY POLA SINGH, CLICK HERE

Among the guests were Perodua chairman Asmat Kamaludin, SeniorsAloud founder Lily Fu and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia former chairman Mohamed Jawhar Hassan.

Pola studied economics at Universiti Malaya and joined the Malaysian Diplomatic Administrative Officers (PTD) service in 1972. Two decades later, he joined the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) in the Prime Minister’s Department, where he served for more than seven years. After taking an optional retirement before turning 50, Pola returned to the civil service in 2019 as director-general of the Maritime Institute of Malaysia (MIM), a policy institute parked under the Transport Ministry.

His first two books are ‘Uphill — The Journey of a Sikh-Chinese Kampung Boy’ and ‘Reflections of Life.’

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