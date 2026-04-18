Mithi Yaad: Sardar Daya Singh & Sardarni Suvinder Kaur

(First Mithi Yaad)
Sardar Daya Singh s/o Singara Singh
08 Nov 1950 – 25 June 2025
(Fifth Mithi Yaad)
Sardarni Suvinder Kaur d/o Bishan Singh
20 Oct 1952 – 30 April 2021
SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 25 April 2026 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol
DEARLY MISSED AND CHERISHED IN MEMORY BY THEIR CHILDREN, GRANDCHILDREN, SIBLINGS, RELATIVES AND FRIENDS.
Please consider this a heartfelt invitation from all of us in the family.
Contacts:
Prem S. – 019 227 8747
Harjeet S. – 016 2154225
Jaspal S. – 016 668 5077
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 18 April 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here