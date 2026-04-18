Mithi Yaad: Sardar Daya Singh & Sardarni Suvinder Kaur

(First Mithi Yaad)

Sardar Daya Singh s/o Singara Singh

08 Nov 1950 – 25 June 2025

(Fifth Mithi Yaad)

Sardarni Suvinder Kaur d/o Bishan Singh

20 Oct 1952 – 30 April 2021

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 25 April 2026 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol

DEARLY MISSED AND CHERISHED IN MEMORY BY THEIR CHILDREN, GRANDCHILDREN, SIBLINGS, RELATIVES AND FRIENDS.

Please consider this a heartfelt invitation from all of us in the family.

Contacts:

Prem S. – 019 227 8747

Harjeet S. – 016 2154225

Jaspal S. – 016 668 5077

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 18 April 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here