Jivanjit Kaur (1938 – 2026), Sentul / Jalan Ipoh

Jivanjit Kaur d/o Sohan Singh

(Sentul / Jalan Ipoh)

17.5.1938 – 18.4.2026

A mother and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally and intensely

Husband: Late Balwant Singh

Children & Spouse:

Paramjit Kaur & Raminderjit Singh,

Hardeep Singh & Remesh Kaur @ Rani,

Rajwant Singh

Kalwant Singh & Jasbir Kaur

8 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren

VISITING @ Residence:

19 & 20 April 2026 (Sunday & Monday) till 9.30am

No 53, Lengkongan Vethavanam, Taman Kaya, Batu 3 ½, Jalan Ipoh, 51100, KL.

VISITING @ Gurdwara:

20 April 2026 (Monday)

(Sukhmani Sahib Path)

From 10am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

SASKAR (CREMATION):

20 April 2026 (Monday) @ 12:30pm;

Venue: Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 2 May 2026

From 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

Hardeep Singh @ Deep: 019 358 3440

Remesh Kaur @ Rani: 017 888 3106

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 19 April 2026 | Source: Family

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