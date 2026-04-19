Jivanjit Kaur (1938 – 2026), Sentul / Jalan Ipoh

Jivanjit Kaur d/o Sohan Singh
(Sentul / Jalan Ipoh)
17.5.1938 – 18.4.2026
A mother and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally and intensely
Husband: Late Balwant Singh
Children & Spouse:
Paramjit Kaur & Raminderjit Singh,
Hardeep Singh & Remesh Kaur @ Rani,
Rajwant Singh
Kalwant Singh & Jasbir Kaur
8 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren
VISITING @ Residence:
19 & 20 April 2026 (Sunday & Monday) till 9.30am
No 53, Lengkongan Vethavanam, Taman Kaya, Batu 3 ½, Jalan Ipoh, 51100, KL.
VISITING @ Gurdwara:
20 April 2026 (Monday)
(Sukhmani Sahib Path)
From 10am to 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
SASKAR (CREMATION):
20 April 2026 (Monday) @ 12:30pm;
Venue: Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 2 May 2026
From 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
Hardeep Singh @ Deep: 019 358 3440
Remesh Kaur @ Rani: 017 888 3106
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 19 April 2026 | Source: Family
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