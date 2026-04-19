First Mithi Yaad: Karnal Singh Virik (1965 – 2026)

Karnall Singh Virik

(4.7.1965 – 26.6.2025)

Puchong, Selangor | Village: Bagha

Wife: Satwant Kaur

Children & Spouses:

Kavita Kaur & Harjinder Singh

Kelvinder Singh & Amarjit Kaur

Kaesha Kaur

Grandson: Yuvraaj Singh

Missed by relatives and friends

PAATH DA BHOG:

Friday | 1st May 2026 | 10 AM – 12 PM

Gurdwara Sahib Subang

It’s been almost a year since you left to your heavenly home but you’re always remembered by your dearest ones.

With the blessings of Waheguru, we humbly invite you and your family to join us for the First Mitthi Yaad of our beloved Late Sardar Karnall Singh Virik

The program will include Kirtan, Katha & Paath da Bhog. Langgar will be served.

Your presence will be a great comfort to the family.

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

Kelvin (Son): 016 – 604 4577

Jerry (Brother) : 010 – 212 6916

Satwant (Wife) : 012 – 224 7091

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 19 April 2026 | Source: Family

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