First Mithi Yaad: Karnal Singh Virik (1965 – 2026)

Karnall Singh Virik
(4.7.1965 – 26.6.2025)
Puchong, Selangor | Village: Bagha
Wife: Satwant Kaur
Children & Spouses:
Kavita Kaur & Harjinder Singh
Kelvinder Singh & Amarjit Kaur
Kaesha Kaur
Grandson: Yuvraaj Singh
Missed by relatives and friends
PAATH DA BHOG:
Friday | 1st May 2026 | 10 AM – 12 PM
Gurdwara Sahib Subang
It’s been almost a year since you left to your heavenly home but you’re always remembered by your dearest ones.
With the blessings of Waheguru, we humbly invite you and your family to join us for the First Mitthi Yaad of our beloved Late Sardar Karnall Singh Virik
The program will include Kirtan, Katha & Paath da Bhog. Langgar will be served.
Your presence will be a great comfort to the family.
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh
Kelvin (Son): 016 – 604 4577
Jerry (Brother) : 010 – 212 6916
Satwant (Wife) : 012 – 224 7091
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 19 April 2026 | Source: Family
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