Anwar recounts personal bond with Sikh community at Vaisakhi celebration

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim greeted at a Vaisakhi celebration in Kuala Lumpur on April 18, 2026 – Photo: Anwar Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivered a speech that wove together policy, personal reflection and emotion, paying a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia’s Sikh community as a steadfast pillar in both the nation’s journey and his own life.

Speaking at a Vaisakhi celebration in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (April 18), Anwar moved beyond formalities to recount moments from his years of political struggle, including imprisonment and hospital stays, where Sikh families stood quietly but steadfastly by him.

“For me personally, the Sikh family was part of my family, part of my struggle,” he said, recalling how visitors would bring food to him during treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital. “It is the sense of dedication and devotion of the gurdwara and the Sikh community.”

The Malaysian Prime Minister also honoured the late Karpal Singh, describing him as a symbol of justice and principle, while acknowledging the continued contributions of his family, including Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo. In a lighter moment, Anwar joked about Gobind’s dual role as both Cabinet colleague and trusted adviser, underscoring the close personal ties forged over decades.

Beyond personal reflections, Anwar framed the Sikh community’s role within a broader national narrative. He highlighted their longstanding contributions to Malaysia, particularly in advancing values of service, justice and social cohesion.

“When we celebrate Vaisakhi, we not only honour a cherished tradition, but also the spirit of service, togetherness and justice,” he said, adding that Malaysia’s diversity remains the “very foundation” of its unity.

He also expressed admiration for the teachings of Guru Nanak, noting that Sikhism’s emphasis on compassion and service continues to enrich Malaysia’s multicultural fabric.

In a tangible show of support, Anwar announced a government allocation of RM500,000 to support this year’s Vaisakhi celebrations, despite ongoing economic pressures.

“Even though we are going through an economic crisis, this is a gesture of appreciation,” he said.

The event, held in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026, served as both a cultural celebration and a reminder of the enduring bonds that cut across race, religion and history.

“We are from different cultures, races and religions,” Anwar said. “But this is a prime example of how we struggle together, share our inspiration, and show affection — because we are Malaysians.”

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