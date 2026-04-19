DPM Zahid marks Vaisakhi in Shah Alam, lauds Sikh community’s contributions

Malaysia’s DPM Ahmad Zahid Hamidi trying his hands at making chapati during a Vaisakhi celebration at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam on 18 April 2026 – Photo: Zahid Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Malaysia’s diversity remains its greatest strength, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said as he joined the Sikh community for a Vaisakhi celebration at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam.

Framing unity as a product of mutual respect and understanding, Zahid said the country’s multicultural fabric continues to underpin its stability and progress.

“My presence is not merely to fulfil an invitation, but as a mark of respect for a community that has long contributed to the nation’s development,” he said in his address yesterday (April 18).

He highlighted the Sikh community’s enduring contributions to Malaysia, describing it as rich in values of courage, discipline and service. He also pointed to its strong culture of charity and volunteerism, which he said transcends racial and religious boundaries and strengthens national unity.

Zahid added that such shared values form the foundation of a harmonious society, noting that Malaysia’s diversity should be embraced as a unifying force rather than a dividing line.

“With a spirit of togetherness and mutual respect, we can continue to build a Malaysia that is peaceful, harmonious and prosperous,” he said.

The DPM also extended Vaisakhi greetings to Sikhs nationwide, expressing hope that the festival would bring joy and further deepen bonds across communities.

Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam’s present committee is led by Patminderjit Singh. Also present was former Asean secretary general Ajeet Singh who was the patron of the gurdewara’s building committee more than a decade ago.

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