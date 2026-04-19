ASP (Retired) Gurdial Singh (1962 – 2026), Buntong, Ipoh

ASP (Retired) Gurdial Singh s/o Jamar Singh
(Buntong, Ipoh)
Village: Amritsar
23.2.1962 – 19.4.2026
Wife: Gurjeet Kaur d/o Momarak Singh
Children & Spouses:
Hemant Singh & Neetasha Kaur
Shormeet Kaur
Grandchild: Vihaan Singh
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 3rd May 2026
From 10AM to 12PM
Gurdwara Sahib Kuyow
Hemant 016 901 5929
Shormeet 012 374 2511
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram; Updated Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 19 April 2026; Updated: 23 April 2026 | Source: Family
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