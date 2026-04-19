ASP (Retired) Gurdial Singh (1962 – 2026), Buntong, Ipoh

ASP (Retired) Gurdial Singh s/o Jamar Singh

(Buntong, Ipoh)

Village: Amritsar

23.2.1962 – 19.4.2026

Wife: Gurjeet Kaur d/o Momarak Singh

Children & Spouses:

Hemant Singh & Neetasha Kaur

Shormeet Kaur

Grandchild: Vihaan Singh

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 3rd May 2026

From 10AM to 12PM

Gurdwara Sahib Kuyow

Hemant 016 901 5929

Shormeet 012 374 2511

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram; Updated Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 19 April 2026; Updated: 23 April 2026 | Source: Family

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