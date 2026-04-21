Gravesend gurdwara unveils Banda Singh Bahadur statue in heritage landmark

Artist Taranjit Singh who worked on the Banda Singh Bahadur statue unveiled in Gravesend in Kent, England, on April 17, 2026 – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Britain’s Sikh community marked a historic milestone on April 17 with the unveiling of a three-metre bronze statue of Banda Singh Bahadur in Gravesend, southeastern England.

The ceremony at the Guru Nanak Durbar Gurdwara honoured the 18th-century warrior-saint and disciple of Guru Gobind Singh, who is widely remembered for establishing the first Sikh sovereign rule in parts of northern India and challenging Mughal authority.

The project brought together scholarship and artistry, with Sikh historian Gurinder Singh Mann and artist Taranjit Singh leading the design and execution. The statue stands as one of the most prominent public tributes to Banda Singh Bahadur in the UK.

The unveiling was conducted by former gurdwara president Ajaib Singh Cheema, while current president Inderpall Singh Sall addressed the gathering. Proceedings were enriched by a traditional Dhadi Jatha performance, narrating Banda Singh Bahadur’s legacy through ballad and accompanied by the resonant beats of the nagara.

Banda Singh Bahadur statue unveiled in Gravesend in Kent, England, on April 17, 2026 – Photo: Supplied

Gurinder, the historian-director of the Sikh Museum Initiative, said the statue stands not only as a testament to Banda Singh Bahadur’s bravery and leadership, but as a reminder of the enduring values of justice, equality and resilience.

For Taranjit Singh, the project also marked a convergence of heritage and innovation. He noted that advanced 3D technologies were used in developing the sculpture, enabling a contemporary presentation of a historic figure.

A 3D version of the statue will be available soon at www.anglosikhmuseum.com.

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