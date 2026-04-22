Vaisakhi Mela to honour Singapore students, athletes and para-athletes

A poetry competition participant in the Vaisakhi Mela 2025 – Photo: SKA

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Sikh organisations across Singapore are coming together to stage Vaisakhi Mela 2026, with a programme that spans recognition of student achievement, celebration of Sikh athletes and para-athletes, and a dedicated outreach segment for migrant workers.

Held at the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA), the two-day event over the weekend (April 25 and 26) carries the theme “United in Purpose, Aligned in Service”.

Vaisakhi (also spelt Vesakhi), one of the most significant festivals in the Sikh calendar, marks the founding of the Khalsa in 1699. In Singapore, it has grown into a key cultural platform that brings together communities while reinforcing shared values.

“This year’s Vesakhi Mela reflects a meaningful coming together of our institutions. The theme represents how we are working collectively to serve the community and strengthen our shared identity,” said organising committee chairperson Ranjit Singh.

A central highlight is the Sikh Excellence Awards, which will be presented in the presence of Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District and Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC.

The awards recognise top Sikh students from the 2025 national examinations, alongside athletes and para-athletes who have represented Singapore at regional and international competitions, including the Southeast Asian Games.

Beyond recognition, the mela places strong emphasis on inclusivity. A specially curated programme on April 26 will engage migrant workers, providing them with an opportunity to take part in Vaisakhi celebrations alongside the wider community.

Organisers say the event is designed to be accessible to all Singaporeans, with non-Sikh participants encouraged to attend and experience the festival.

The mela’s programme includes the Sabyachar Semagam cultural showcase, featuring traditional music and dance, alongside Bhangra and heritage performances. Other activities include a Punjabi poetry competition, sports tournaments such as football, netball and badminton, as well as health and wellness initiatives and community outreach efforts.

“We want Vaisakhi to be experienced by everyone,” Ranjit added.

With its expanded programming and multi-institutional backing, Vaisakhi Mela 2026 reflects a broader effort to deepen engagement, strengthen cohesion and position the celebration as both a cultural milestone and a platform for community-building in Singapore.

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