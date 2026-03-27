Manohar Singh (1958 – 2026), Bandar Baru Selayang

Manohar Singh s/o Late Sdr. Jangir Singh

8 February 1958 – 27 March 2026

With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved Manohar Singh.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Saturday, 28 March 2026

Hearse Departure: 10:00 AM from residence

(No. 14, Jalan 3/16, Taman Pinggiran Templers, Bandar Baru Selayang, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor) Cremation: 12:00 PM

Shamshan Bhoomi,Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 11 April 2026

From 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Gurdwara Sahib Raub

For Enquiries

Surinder Singh (Brother) 017-261 1964

Kovalraj (Son) 017-212 4841

Neshel (Daughter) 014-963 9916

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 27 March 2026 | Source: Family

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