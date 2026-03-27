Manohar Singh (1958 – 2026), Bandar Baru Selayang

Manohar Singh s/o Late Sdr. Jangir Singh
8 February 1958 – 27 March 2026
With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved Manohar Singh.
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS
Saturday, 28 March 2026
Hearse Departure: 10:00 AM from residence
(No. 14, Jalan 3/16, Taman Pinggiran Templers, Bandar Baru Selayang, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor) Cremation: 12:00 PM
Shamshan Bhoomi,Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur
SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 11 April 2026
From 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM
Gurdwara Sahib Raub
For Enquiries
Surinder Singh (Brother) 017-261 1964
Kovalraj (Son) 017-212 4841
Neshel (Daughter) 014-963 9916
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 27 March 2026 | Source: Family
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