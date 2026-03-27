Arvinderjit Singh (1986 – 2026), Batu Lancang, Penang

Arvinderjit Singh

(24.4.1986 – 27.3.2026)

It is with profound grief and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Naujawan Arvinderjit Singh, son of Sdr Jagjit Singh and Sdrni Kuljit Kaur (Committee Member, GS Bayan Baru), who returned to heavenly abode this morning, 27th March 2026 (Friday).

A kind soul with a warm heart, he touched the lives of everyone around him with his generosity, laughter, and unwavering love for his family. His presence brought comfort, his words brought strength, and his memories will forever remain etched in our hearts.

Grandmother Charon Kaur (Tanjung Rambutan)

Sibling & Spouses: Trisha Kaur Gill & Jack Gill; Aniljit Singh

Niece: Jazrin Kaur Gill

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the cremation service.

FINAL RITES

Saturday, 28th March 2026

Program

11:00am onwards: Wake at the residence

12.30pm : Sukhmani Sahib

2.00pm : Kirtan & Simran

2.20pm : Ardas

2.30pm : Cortege departs residence

3.00pm : Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Cremation Grounds, Batu Lancang, Penang

Please join us in prayers on 28th March 2026.

(Residence Address: No. 17, Lorong Batu Uban 5, Century Garden, Gelugor, Penang)

Any enquiries, please contact:

Jack Gill – 012-927 0331

Aniljit Singh – 014-921 7751

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 27 March 2026 | Source: Family

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