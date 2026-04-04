Kuala Pilah all set for three days celebration of Vaisakhi, birth of Guru Nanak

MESSAGE FROM THE GURDWARA TEAM

Sangat Ji, join us in celebrating Khalsa Sirjana Divas, Vaisakhi and Dhan Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Dihara at Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah on 16, 17 & 18 April 2026 ????✨

Let’s come together for three days of devotion, blissful Kirtan, and seva.

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