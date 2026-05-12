Dual Vaisakhi observance reflects growing Panthic awareness

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Sikh Sangat,

1 Vaisakh (14 April) is not only Khalsa Sajna Divas, but also the Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Sahib Ji. Guru Gobind Singh Ji chose 1 Vaisakh, the birth date of Guru Nanak Sahib Ji, for the historic event of the creation of the Khalsa. Almost all historians and traditional sources agree that Guru Nanak Sahib Ji was born on 1 Vaisakh

1469. The SGPC has also recorded the Vaisakh date on its website (https://sgpc.net/ten-guru-sahibs/).

Bhai Gurdas Ji also mentions this: Ghar ghar andar dharamsaal hove, kirtan sada visoa. (Vaar 1, Pauri 27). Meaning: Since Guru Nanak Ji was born on Visoa (1 Vaisakh), every Gurmukh’s home became a Dharamsaal, where, through reflection on Gurbani, every day has become like Visoa—a day illuminated with truth, removing the fog of illusions.

This year, many Gurdwara management committees around the world have celebrated both these occasions on Vaisakhi. This is very encouraging news and a sign of growing awareness within the Panth.

SEE ALSO: Explainer: Guru Nanak’s birthday

Through this letter, Sarbat Khalsa Jathebandi extends heartfelt respect and congratulations to these aware Gurdwara management committees. The creation of the Khalsa was a historic act that granted sovereignty to the common people through the principle of Panch Pradhani (collective leadership of chosen ones).

Through the sovereignty bestowed by the Guru, Sikhs must themselves correct their mistakes. Sarbat Khalsa Jathebandi appeals to the entire Panth to always celebrate Guru Nanak Sahib Ji’s Prakash Purab on 1 Vaisakh and to observe all other Gurpurabs according to the original Nanakshahi calendar. Sikhs should take their kaumi issues into their own hands and move towards resolving them under the principle of Panj-Pradhani.

In the interest of the Kaum, guided by Gurmat,

Panch-Pardhani Council:

S. Nirmal Singh (Victoria Canada), S. Gurpreet Singh GP (Bahrain), Dr. Khushhal Singh (Chandigarh), Giani Amritpal Singh (Ludhiana), S. Satbir Singh (Delhi)

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From Frankfurt to Tampa, Vaisakhi anew (Asia Samachar, 8 April 2022)

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