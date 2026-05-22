Sardar Jai Singh Amar Singh (PJK), Perth, Australia

In Loving Memory of

Sardar Jai Singh PJK

S/O Late Sardar Amar Singh

Departed peacefully on 29 March 2026 in Perth, Australia.

Mother: Late Sardarni Nihal Kaur

Beloved Wife: Late Sardarni Gursant Kaur

Lovingly remembered by his brothers, sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.

With loving memories in our hearts, we humbly invite family, relatives, and friends to join us in prayers to honour the life of Sardar Jai Singh.

He will always be remembered for his kindness, strength, compassion, and unwavering faith.

PATH DA BHOG

Wednesday, 27th May 2026 (Public Holiday)

from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

at Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya, followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Please treat this as a personal invitation from our family.

Your presence and prayers will be deeply appreciated.

For enquiries, please contact:

Dr Jaswant Singh (012-3886560)

Rajinder Kaur (017-2092363)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 22 May 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here