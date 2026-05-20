Madam Gurdeu Kaur (1937 – 2026), Sentul

In loving memory of our beloved mother and grandmother
Madam Gurdeu Kaur
w/o Late Mr Harminder Singh
The family respectfully invites relatives and friends to attend the
ANTIM ARDAAS & PATH DA BHOG
Date: 24th May ( Sunday)
Time: 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM
Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
Daljit 019 956 8873
Rajinder 017 230 6743
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| Entry: 20 May 2026 | Source: Family
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