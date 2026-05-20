Madam Gurdeu Kaur (1937 – 2026), Sentul

In loving memory of our beloved mother and grandmother

Madam Gurdeu Kaur

w/o Late Mr Harminder Singh

The family respectfully invites relatives and friends to attend the

ANTIM ARDAAS & PATH DA BHOG

Date: 24th May ( Sunday)

Time: 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM

Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

Daljit 019 956 8873

Rajinder 017 230 6743

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 20 May 2026 | Source: Family

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