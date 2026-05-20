Mata Amar Kour (1929 – 2026), Melaka

PATH DA BHOG

Mata Amar Kour

25.1.1929 – 12.5.2026

Wife of Late Harbant Singh (Melaka)

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS

Wednesday, 27th May 2026

From 10 am to 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Sunway, Bandar Sunway.

Dearly missed by:

Children & Spouse

Ranjit Kaur & Late Gurmith Singh

Mukhtiar Kaur & Baldev Singh (ex-Telekom)

Harcharan Kaur & Baldev Singh (ex-HSBC)

Satwant Kaur & Baljit Singh

Sukhbeer Singh & Santhi Nair

Narinder Pal Singh & Ranjinta Kaur

grandchildren, great grandchildren and Sheryl Sambahon (caregiver).

For further details contact:

Sukhbeer 012 360 9692

Narinder 017 361 6169

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 20 May 2026 | Source: Family

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