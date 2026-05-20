Mata Amar Kour (1929 – 2026), Melaka

PATH DA BHOG
Mata Amar Kour
25.1.1929 – 12.5.2026
Wife of Late Harbant Singh (Melaka)
PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS
Wednesday, 27th May 2026
From 10 am to 12 noon
Gurdwara Sahib Sunway, Bandar Sunway.
Dearly missed by:
Children & Spouse
Ranjit Kaur & Late Gurmith Singh
Mukhtiar Kaur & Baldev Singh (ex-Telekom)
Harcharan Kaur & Baldev Singh (ex-HSBC)
Satwant Kaur & Baljit Singh
Sukhbeer Singh & Santhi Nair
Narinder Pal Singh & Ranjinta Kaur
grandchildren, great grandchildren and Sheryl Sambahon (caregiver).
For further details contact:
Sukhbeer 012 360 9692
Narinder 017 361 6169
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 20 May 2026 | Source: Family
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