Letter: Tunku’s songkok at the gurdwara is a lesson in respect and harmony

By Ajit Singh Jessy (Penang, Malaysia) | Letter to the Editor |
I refer to the article by my good friend R. Nadeswaran, “Greatest confusion lies not in symbols or celebrations”, published in MalaysiaKini on May 2.
Malaysia’s first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, not only officiated at the opening of Gurdwara Sahib Alor Star in 1968, but also sat together with the congregation in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib Ji during the ceremony while prayers were being recited.
Tunku and members of his Muslim delegation covered their heads with songkok, in keeping with the requirement that anyone entering a gurdwara must cover their head. Yet, no one would suggest that they abandoned their faith simply by showing respect and participating in the occasion.
It is sheer hypocrisy to claim that one’s faith or beliefs are threatened merely by looking at the symbols of another religion, extending festive greetings, or attending celebrations in homes, halls or places of worship.
If I recall correctly, Gurdwara Sahib Tapah was opened by Malaysia’s second prime minister, Abdul Razak Hussein. There are likely many other such examples.
It is time to cast aside this hypocrisy, return to sanity, and promote the common values that bind Malaysians together.
In my view, it is sinful to seek votes or win elections by degrading other faiths. On the other hand, respecting all religions is a blessing.
[This letter is in response to Asia Samachar article entitled Can you wear a songkok to a gurdwara?, published on April 25, 2026)
Join the conversation on this story on Asia Samachar’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
RELATED STORY:
Rumah Terbuka: Sikh celebration with the Malaysian touch (Asia Samachar, 14 April 2024)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here
COMMENT | Greatest confusion lies not in symbols or celebrations
R Nadeswaran
Published: May 2, 2026 (Malaysia Kini)
⋅
COMMENT | Anything resembling a cross supposedly confuses Muslims; they claim the kebaya worn by airline stewardesses is too revealing and dictate that names of food and beverages like hot dogs and ginger beer must be changed to avoid confusion.
Don’t forget that Oktoberfest, a harvest festival in Germany, has been called a “pesta arak” (alcohol party), the Bon Odori, the Japanese annual cultural festival, is “unacceptable to Muslims”, and greetings, like “Merry Christmas” or acknowledging Valentine’s Day, have been flagged as potentially confusing.
So, do we remove the plus (+) sign from our arithmetic books and redesign the aprons at our airports so that they don’t confuse Muslim passengers?
Now, even a water festival in Kuala Lumpur has drawn the ire of religious czars, Umno has been forced to join the chorus – brandishing its “religious badge” to avoid exclusion – with Deputy Prime Minister and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi entering the fray.
But then again, Malaysians have to be reminded that some politicians say all kinds of things without respect for the law and common decency.
Zahid says Umno wants events to align with Malaysia’s cultural values, religious sensitivities, and society’s norms, and to uphold local customs and religious sensibilities.
He claims Umno took the concerns of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department and the Federal Territories Mufti Department, saying they reflect the views of a large segment of Malaysians.
“Our principles are clear – entertainment is not wrong, but it must come with limits. Progress must continue, but our values cannot be compromised,” he posted on Facebook.
Organisers, he added, should discuss future programmes with authorities to “preserve community harmony”.
Where was this deep concern for sensitivities and decency when Umno leaders were demonising opponents in the run-up to GE15? Where did these values disappear? Now, like worms out of the woodwork, they talk about community harmony.
Convenient shield
Then again, Zahid and Umno had fought and continued fighting for someone who stole billions and was found guilty, which reflects their interpretation of values.
Some were busy enriching themselves at the expense of the state. Where was the respect for the law then?
Politicians love to wrap themselves in culture and religion when it suits them. It’s a convenient shield to control what people watch, listen to, or enjoy – while their own conduct remains questionable at best.
If Zahid truly believes in “limits” and “harmony”, maybe he should start by cleaning his own house before telling musicians and concertgoers how to behave.
Respect for the law and common decency isn’t just about entertainment – it’s about those who make the laws and follow them. Until then, forgive me if I take Zahid’s call with a truckload of salt.
At the end of the day, the real confusion isn’t in kebayas, hot dogs, or water festivals -it’s in the selective morality of politicians who preach virtue while defending vice.
They clutch pearls over Oktoberfest and Bon Odori, yet clutch wallets when billions vanish from the state coffers. They warn of “limits” and “harmony”, but their own conduct has been limitless in hypocrisy and discord.
Zahid’s sermon on cultural values and religious sensitivities might sound noble, but it collapses under the weight of his party’s record.
Where was this moral compass when opponents were demonised before GE15? Where was this respect for law when leaders fought to protect a convicted thief? It is not festivals that erode harmony – it is the erosion of trust when leaders bend rules for themselves while tightening them for everyone else.
Behind the curtain
Politicians love to wrap themselves in religion and culture when it suits them. It’s a convenient cloak, shielding them from scrutiny while they dictate what ordinary Malaysians can watch, eat, or celebrate.
Yet, behind the curtain, the same guardians of morality are busy enriching themselves, trampling the very values they claim to defend.
If Zahid truly believes in “limits”, perhaps he should start by limiting corruption. If he truly believes in “harmony”, perhaps he should harmonise his party’s actions with the laws they claim to uphold.
Until then, every lecture on festivals and concerts is nothing more than theatre – a morality play staged by actors who long ago abandoned the script of integrity.
Respect for law and decency isn’t about banning kebayas or renaming Oktoberfest. It’s about lawmakers living by the standards they impose.
Until that happens, forgive me if I say that right-minded citizens will take Zahid’s sermon not just with a pinch of salt, but with a truckload.
The next time politicians warn us about “confusion”, we should remind them: the greatest confusion lies not in symbols or celebrations, but in leaders who mistake hypocrisy for values and propaganda for principle.
R NADESWARAN is a veteran journalist who strives to uphold the ethos of civil rights leader John Lewis: “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something.” Comments: citizen.nades22@gmail.com.
The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.
https://www.malaysiakini.com/columns/774126