Letter: Tunku’s songkok at the gurdwara is a lesson in respect and harmony

Left: Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman (2nd from right, seated front), wore a black songkok when he attended the opening of Gurdwara Sahib Alor Setar in Kedah on Feb 3, 1968. – Photo: Gurdwaras In Malaysia

By Ajit Singh Jessy (Penang, Malaysia) | Letter to the Editor |

I refer to the article by my good friend R. Nadeswaran, “Greatest confusion lies not in symbols or celebrations”, published in MalaysiaKini on May 2.

Malaysia’s first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, not only officiated at the opening of Gurdwara Sahib Alor Star in 1968, but also sat together with the congregation in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib Ji during the ceremony while prayers were being recited.

Tunku and members of his Muslim delegation covered their heads with songkok, in keeping with the requirement that anyone entering a gurdwara must cover their head. Yet, no one would suggest that they abandoned their faith simply by showing respect and participating in the occasion.

It is sheer hypocrisy to claim that one’s faith or beliefs are threatened merely by looking at the symbols of another religion, extending festive greetings, or attending celebrations in homes, halls or places of worship.

If I recall correctly, Gurdwara Sahib Tapah was opened by Malaysia’s second prime minister, Abdul Razak Hussein. There are likely many other such examples.

It is time to cast aside this hypocrisy, return to sanity, and promote the common values that bind Malaysians together.

In my view, it is sinful to seek votes or win elections by degrading other faiths. On the other hand, respecting all religions is a blessing.

[This letter is in response to Asia Samachar article entitled Can you wear a songkok to a gurdwara?, published on April 25, 2026)

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