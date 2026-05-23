Melaka 2026 samagam in photos

Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji 54th Salaana Yaadgiri Semagam in Melaka – Photo: Amarjeet Singh @ AJ

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji 54th Salaana Yaadgiri Semagam in Melaka. Photos by Amarjeet Singh @ AJ. Click the links below for more photos.

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