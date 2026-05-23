Beware the doomscroll trap, says mental health practitioner Heeran Kaur

Heeran Kaur discussing the impact of doomscrolling on mental health during a BFM Health and Living programme hosted by Shiao Eek.

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Beware of excessive and compulsive consumption of negative news and social media content to the point it causes exhaustion, distress, anxiety and stress.

The culture of “doomscrolling”, a term coined around 2018 and popularised during the pandemic, refers to continuously scrolling through upsetting news and stories.

“Even if it’s just digital, the stress is real on our nervous system. It triggers our fight-or-flight response in the brain and releases stress hormones throughout the body. If unchecked, it worsens mental health, increases physiological disruption and disrupts sleep,” counsellor and therapist Heeran Kaur told Asia Samachar.

The issue was discussed during her latest appearance on BFM’s Health and Living programme hosted by producer Shiao Eek. The show aims to provide accurate information and psychoeducation.

“I stressed that everything works best in moderation, including our digital consumption. Try taking a measured approach instead.

“It keeps things real by ensuring we stay abreast of major events in the world, while also providing balance to our worldview,” said the lawyer-turned-mental health advocate.

Heeran suggested three practical steps individuals can take:

After reading the news, ask yourself: “What’s one good thing that happened in the world today?” This encourages an intentional focus on optimism, heartwarming community stories and hopeful scientific breakthroughs. Practise gratitude by reflecting on this question: “What is one thing I once hoped to achieve that has now materialised?” Accept that there are major global events beyond our control. At the same time, focus on making a difference within your own sphere of influence — whether through langgar seva within the Sanggat or community participation in your residential area.

Heeran has been appearing regularly on BFM radio over the past four years.

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