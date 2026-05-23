Yale graduate Jyot Singh wins historic Georgia Democratic primary

Jyot Singh becomes first Sikh to secure Georgia Democratic nomination

By Asia Samachar | United States |

Jyot Singh has become the first Sikh candidate to win a Democratic primary for the Georgia House of Representatives, securing the nomination for District 97 in a historic breakthrough for the Sikh-American community.

He defeated Jacques Laurent with 59% of the vote in the May 19 primary election, winning every precinct in the district during both early voting and on election day.

Jyot’s campaign drew support from several prominent Democratic leaders, including Congressman Hank Johnson, Congresswoman Nikema Williams and Congressman Jonathan Jackson.

He was also endorsed by Georgia state senators Josh McLaurin and Sally Harrell. McLaurin is currently contesting for the office of Lieutenant Governor.

“Josh knows that Georgia’s future depends on electing bold, progressive leaders who are rooted in their communities and ready to fight from day one. And he believes HD-97 is ready for that leadership,” he said.

Additional backing came from several Georgia state representatives, including Omari Crawford, Bryce Berry, Ruwa Romman, Georgia House Minority Whip Sam Park and former state representative Beth Moore.

In a recent Facebook post, Singh described his campaign as part of a broader effort to strengthen political representation for immigrant and working-class communities.

“Gwinnett has the opportunity to elect the first Indian American to the Georgia State Legislature. I don’t take that lightly, but this election is about more than one person. It’s about securing real political power for communities that have long been pushed to the margins,” he wrote.

Jyot Singh and is family

He also highlighted his upbringing in a working-class immigrant family.

“I’ve been working since I was 15, chipping in so my working parents could afford to make ends meet. I know what it means to step up and work hard to support your family,” he said.

A graduate of Yale University on a full scholarship, Joyt said his family moved to Gwinnett County believing in the opportunities offered by its diverse community.

“Gwinnett’s diversity is our greatest strength,” he said, while pledging support for immigrant-owned businesses and policies centred on “service, not fear”.

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