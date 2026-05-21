Atawar succeeds Munijit as MSU FT Branch chairman

Atawar Singh elected president of MSU FT Branch at AGM on May 3, 2026

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Atawar Singh has been elected chairman of the Malaysian Sikh Union (MSU) FT Branch for the next two years, succeeding insurance broker Munijit Singh @ Manjit.

Atawar, who is involved in the security industry, was elected during the state union’s annual general meeting on May 3 and will lead the committee for the 2026–2028 term.

Elected Committee for 2026-2028

Chairman: Atawar Singh +60 16-202 0475

Deputy Chairman: Gurcharan Singh

Treasurer: Salvinderjit Singh

Hon. Secretary: Baljit Kaur

Committee Members: Manjit Singh, Tejinder Singh, Harpreet Kaur

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Insurance broker to lead MSU FT (Asia Samachar, 13 Sept 2020)

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