Jarnail Singh (1966 – 2026), Petaling Jaya

Jarnail Singh s/o Late Jagan Singh

(Petaling Jaya)

19.6.1966 – 13.2.2026

Mother: Mohinder Kaur

Wife: Hardip Kaur d/o Late Autar Singh (Rawang)

Children: Jaspreet Singh, Gurpreet Kaur, Komalpreet Kaur

Brothers & Spouses:

Inderjit Singh & Bhagawan Kaur (PJ)

Avtar Singh & Hardip Kaur (Seremban)

LAST RESPECTS & LAST RITES

Sunday, 15 February 2026

Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

1pm to 2.45pm: Wake

2.45pm: Saskaar (cremation)

Rajendar: 012 – 261 5826

Tharwinder: 017 – 872 1114

Dishpal 019 – 388 9056

| Entry: 14 February 2026 | Source: Family

