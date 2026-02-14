Jarnail Singh (1966 – 2026), Petaling Jaya

Jarnail Singh s/o Late Jagan Singh
(Petaling Jaya)
19.6.1966 – 13.2.2026
Mother: Mohinder Kaur
Wife: Hardip Kaur d/o Late Autar Singh (Rawang)
Children: Jaspreet Singh, Gurpreet Kaur, Komalpreet Kaur
Brothers & Spouses:
Inderjit Singh & Bhagawan Kaur (PJ)
Avtar Singh & Hardip Kaur (Seremban)
LAST RESPECTS & LAST RITES
Sunday, 15 February 2026
Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
1pm to 2.45pm: Wake
2.45pm: Saskaar (cremation)
Rajendar: 012 – 261 5826
Tharwinder: 017 – 872 1114
Dishpal 019 – 388 9056
| Entry: 14 February 2026 | Source: Family
