First Mithi Yaad: Late Sardar Sarjit Singh @ Boy (1968 – 2025), Formerly Tronoh Mines

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

Pehli Barsi Sehaj Paath Da Bhog

In loving memory of

Late Sardar Sarjit Singh @ BOY

Parents: Late Sardar Mohan Singh and Late Sardarni Kartar Kaur

(Formerly from Tronoh Mines)

Village : Takhanwadh (Moga)

(24.8.1968 – 10.3.2025)

Wife: Mandeep Kaur Dhillon

Children:

Hashvinderjit Kaur Khera

Hareendeep Kaur Khera

Belvysha Kaur Khera

The Sehaj Paath Da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 22nd February 2026 at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

Sanggat is humbly requested to join us for Kirtan, Sehaj Paath Da Bhog and Ardaas, followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Forever remembered and deeply missed by his family, siblings, relatives and friends.

Contact:

Harjit Singh (Rajey) @Brother 016 369 5299

Hashvinderjit (Daughter) 016 206 2543

| Entry: 13 February 2026 | Source: Family

