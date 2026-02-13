First Mithi Yaad: Mataji Datin Ranjit Kaur (Seremban)

Mithi Yaad

Mataji Datin Ranjit Kaur

Wife of Datuk Piara Singh

In Waheguru’s Will, her light merged with the Divine on 21 February 2025.

Keertan, Katha & Sahej Paath Da Bhog

Saturday, 21st February 2026

5.00 pm – 7.00 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Satvinder Singh 0122627337

Phoopinder Kaur 0123322233

In Loving Remembrance

Beautiful in spirit, steadfast in faith, and gentle in soul, she lived a life defined not by words but by love quietly given and kindness freely shared.

Her strength was calm and unwavering, her generosity effortless, her presence a source of comfort and peace to all who were blessed to know her. In the way she cared for others, she showed us that a life of grace is the greatest legacy one can leave behind.

Though her earthly journey has returned to the Divine, her light remains among us, in our prayers, in the values she nurtured and in the many lives touched by her warmth and compassion.

The love she gave continues to guide us, a quiet strength carried within our hearts.

With folded hands and humble hearts, we remember our beloved Mataji Datin Ranjit Kaur, daughter of Sdr Ougar Singh Deol and Mataji Gurdev Kaur.

We remember her not in sorrow, but in gratitude, for she lives on in memory and in light, in the strength she gave us, the kindness she shared and the gentle guidance we continue to feel each day.

Her love remains our quiet strength, her memory our enduring light.

