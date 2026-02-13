Sikh women mark International Women’s Day with health-focused seminar

SWAN seminar to mark International Women’s Day 2026

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Sikh Women’s Awareness Network Malaysia (SWAN) will mark International Women’s Day 2026 with a half-day seminar focused on holistic well-being and empowerment.

The seminar, themed “Wellness, Strength & Balance: Empowering Women for a Healthier Life”, will be held on March 8 (Sunday) from 8.00am to 1.00pm at the THONEH Auditorium in Petaling Jaya. Asia Samachar is the media partner for the event.

Organisers said the programme aims to inspire women to prioritise their physical, mental and emotional health while navigating the demands of personal, professional and social responsibilities.

The event is designed as a reflective space for women to pause, learn and reconnect with themselves. Participants will be introduced to practical approaches to caring for their bodies, minds and emotional well-being, with an emphasis on sustainable habits and self-compassion.

International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8, celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide while highlighting the importance of continued progress toward gender equality.

SWAN invites women from all backgrounds to attend and take part in what it describes as a meaningful opportunity to invest in their own health and strength.

International Women’s Day Seminar

Date: 8th March (Sunday)

Time: 8.00 am to 1.00 pm

Venue: THONEH Auditorium, Petaling Jaya (next to Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya)

Theme: “Wellness, Strength & Balance: Empowering Women for a Healthier Life”

???? Register here: https://forms.gle/qvoyq1ijn9ECWqAMA

