Sardarni Jaspal Kaur (1964 – 2026), Kuala Lumpur

Sardarni Jaspal Kaur

Parents: Late Sardar Gernail Singh Jatana & Late Sardarni Kartar Kaur Gill

14.9.1964 — 11.2.2026

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing away of our dearest Sardarni Jaspal Kaur.

She leaves behind:

Husband: Harbajan Singh

Children & Spouses:

Late Kelvinder Singh

Ashvinder Kaur

Shuvinder Singh & Manpreet Kaur

Grandchildren: Kiratjeev Singh, Baalveer Singh

Siblings, Relatives & Friends.

LAST RESPECT:

Thursday, 12th February 2026

3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 21st February 2026

From 10am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan Settlement, KL

Contact:

016 – 2066 114 (Guddi)

016 – 3617313 ( Parveen)

Entry: 12 February 2026

