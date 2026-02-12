Sardarni Jaspal Kaur (1964 – 2026), Kuala Lumpur

Sardarni Jaspal Kaur
Parents: Late Sardar Gernail Singh Jatana & Late Sardarni Kartar Kaur Gill
14.9.1964 — 11.2.2026
With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing away of our dearest Sardarni Jaspal Kaur.
She leaves behind:
Husband: Harbajan Singh
Children & Spouses:
Late Kelvinder Singh
Ashvinder Kaur
Shuvinder Singh & Manpreet Kaur
Grandchildren: Kiratjeev Singh, Baalveer Singh
Siblings, Relatives & Friends.
LAST RESPECT:
Thursday, 12th February 2026
3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 21st February 2026
From 10am to 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan Settlement, KL
Contact:
016 – 2066 114 (Guddi)
016 – 3617313 ( Parveen)
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 12 February 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here