No decision yet on Indian mission in Kota Kinabalu, says minister

Establishment of an Indian Consulate General in Malaysia. This was one of the listed outcomes released by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and shared by the social medial platforms of the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur – Photo: Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A proposal to establish an Indian consulate in Sabah — floated during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Malaysia — has set off a wider conversation in the state about diplomacy, economic opportunity and immigration safeguards, even as federal and state authorities say no decision has been made.

The suggestion, raised during Modi’s two-day visit earlier this month, is currently being examined by both the Sabah government and Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While the idea has been framed as a potential boost to tourism and bilateral engagement, it has also prompted questions locally about its long-term implications.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Mustapha Sakmud said the matter was discussed at Cabinet level following a request from India.

“What happened is that this came following a request during engagements with India. As a sign of respect, we said we would consider it. There is no decision yet,” Mustapha told reporters in Sepanggar, Sabah, yesterday (Feb 23), as reported by The Borneo Times.

Mustapha, a Sabah MP, said the proposal could be assessed against expectations of increased tourist arrivals from India and whether there is sufficient justification to facilitate visitors through a local diplomatic presence.

The establishment of an Indian Consulate General in Malaysia was one of the outcomes from the Modi visit, according to a release by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting which was shared by the social medial platforms of the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur.

Under the terms of the Malaysia Agreement 1963, Sabah retains special safeguards and greater autonomy than states in Peninsular Malaysia, particularly in matters relating to immigration control — a factor that has heightened sensitivity around any proposal involving foreign representation.

India currently maintains a High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and a consulate in Penang. Sabah and Sarawak, however, are geographically separated from Peninsular Malaysia by the South China Sea, making access to consular services more distant for those based in East Malaysia.

If established, a consulate in Kota Kinabalu would provide passport, visa and emergency services locally, while supporting Indian professionals in sectors such as oil and gas, education and construction. It could also facilitate trade promotion, business matchmaking and regulatory coordination for companies operating in Sabah.

For now, Mustapha reiterated that the proposal remains under study, with any eventual decision to take into account Sabah’s interests as well as broader diplomatic considerations.

The suggestion has drawn mixed reactions. Warisan Sepanggar deputy division chief Norazmi Alimat urged the federal government to clarify the scope and implications of the proposal before proceeding.

“To date, Sabah continues to face serious challenges such as illegal immigration, Esszone security concerns, and social and economic pressures on local communities. Sabah youths in particular fear that any decision made without careful planning could affect job opportunities, social security and the future of coming generations.

“I would like the federal government to explain to the state the scope, function and implications of this suggestion, and to hold a public forum involving youths and Sabahans before any decision is made,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail.

MORE COMMENTS ON THE STORY AT ASIA SAMACHAR FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

RELATED STORY:

From roti canai to shared values, Modi celebrates Malaysia–India ties (Asia Samachar, 8 Feb 2026)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here