First Mithi Yaad: Dr Parkash Kaur d/o Gurdev Singh

First Mithi Yaad

ਪਹਿਲੀ ਮਿੱਠੀ ਯਾਦਗਰ

DR PARKASH KAUR d/o GURDEV SINGH

Paath Da Bhog & Guru Ka Langgar

8th March 2026 at 10am

Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam

Dear Relatives, Family Members, Friends and Dear Ones

Please join us in Prayers in the Loving memory of Dr Parkash

Dearly Loved & Missed by

Dr. Ranjit Singh Sekhon (husband)

Dr. Harpreet Kaur & Dr Sivaraj (Daughter & Son-In-Law)

& Ishan Singh (grandson)

Dr. Kareshma Kaur & Mr. Kiret Singh Ahluwalia (Daughter & Son-In-Law)

& Sehej Kaur & Simret Kaur (granddaughters)

Together with Family, Friends & Dear Ones

From Near & Far.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 23 February 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here