Swan Women’s Day seminar to spotlight nutrition, fitness and preventive care

Themed “Wellness, Strength & Balance: Empowering Women for a Healthier Life”, the event marks the International Women’s Day 2026.

SWAN’s Women’s Day seminar speakers, left to right: Jagjeet, Jespuvan. Dr Satvinder, Dr Pall Singh and Dr Siby

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Participants at this year’s International Women’s Day seminar can expect practical insights on nutrition, mobility, mental resilience, preventive health and age-related conditions — all aimed at helping women take charge of their well-being in a structured and sustainable way.

The half-day programme, organised by the Sikh Women’s Awareness Network Malaysia (SWAN), will be held on March 8 (Sunday) from 8.00am to 1.00pm at the THONEH Auditorium in Petaling Jaya. Asia Samachar is the media partner for the event.

Themed “Wellness, Strength & Balance: Empowering Women for a Healthier Life”, the event marks the International Women’s Day 2026.

Registration begins at 8.00am, with the first session at 8.20am featuring Mrs Jagjeet Singh, who will speak on healthy lifestyle choices and practical steps women can adopt to maintain balance amid daily demands.

In the opening session, Dr Satvinder Kaur will address “Hidden Malnutrition: The Silent Threat to Healthy Aging”, highlighting nutritional gaps that often go undetected but can significantly affect long-term health. (Time: 9.10am)

MORE COMMENTS ON THIS STORY AT ASIA SAMACHAR FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

Fitness advocate Jespuvan Singh will follow with “Just Walk: One Step at a Time!”, focusing on accessible movement and the benefits of walking as a simple yet powerful exercise. (Time: 10am).

After a short break, Dr CD Siby will present “The Ayurvedic Secret to Physical Strength, Mental Stability & Immunity”, offering perspectives rooted in traditional healing practices and holistic health. (Time: 11.10am).

The final talk will be delivered by Dr Pall Singh on common eye conditions among women, drawing attention to vision health and preventive care. (Time: 12.00pm).

Organisers said the seminar is designed as a reflective and educational space where women can pause, learn and reconnect with their physical, mental and emotional health. The objective is to encourage women to prioritise their well-being while balancing personal, professional and social responsibilities.

SWAN emphasised that when women thrive, families and communities flourish — reinforcing the message that empowerment begins with health.

SWAN SEMINAR IN CONJUNCTION WITH INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY:

Date: 8th March 2026 (Sunday)

Time: 8.00 am to 1.00 pm

1.00-4.00pm Eye Check up

Venue: THONEH Auditorium, PJ

Fee: Free for SWAN members; Non-Members: RM20

To register, click here: https://forms.gle/qvoyq1ijn9ECWqAMA

Theme: “Wellness, Strength & Balance: Empowering Women for a Healthier Life”

PROGRAMME:

8.00am: Registration

8.20-9.00am: Mrs. Jagjeet S – Healthy Lifestyle Choices

9.10-9.50am: Dr. Satvinder Kaur- Hidden Malnutrition: The Silent Threat to Healthy Aging

10.00-10.40am: Jespuvan Singh – Just Walk: One Step at a Time!

10.40-11.10am: Break

11.10-11.50am: Dr Siby-The Ayurvedic Secret to Physical Strength, Mental Stability & Immunity

12.00-12.40: Dr Pall Singh – Common Eye Conditions Among Women

12.40-1.00: Closing

RELATED STORY:

Sikh women mark International Women’s Day with health-focused seminar (Asia Samachar, 13 Feb 2026)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here