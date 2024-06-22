Mata Charnoh Kaur (1947 – 2024), Singapore / Alor Setar

MATA CHARNOH KAUR

D/O LATE SHINGARA SINGH & LATE PRITAM KAUR (SINGAPORE)

WIFE OF LATE BHAGAT SINGH S/O LATE MEHAR SINGH (ALOR SETAR)

11.5.1947 – 17.6.2024

Passed away peacefully leaving behind

Beloved Daughter, Son, Daughter-in-law, Grandchildren (Seema, Sameer, Shabir and Sania), Siblings & extended families,

Host of relatives and friends. Mataji will be deeply missed by all her loved ones.

Sukhmani Sahib prayers,

Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardas

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

29 June 2024 (Saturday)

5.30 – 7.30 pm

Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Surinder 019 389 1266

| Entry: 22 June 2024 | Source: Family

