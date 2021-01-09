Protesting farmers’ large tent city coming up in Shahjanpur

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

#FarmersProtest | Amazing job by Hemkunt Foundation. They have established the fourth tent city, this time in in Shahjanpur, for the farmers turning up in droves to power their protest against Indian farm laws passed in September 2020.

Shahjanpur is a historical districts of Uttar Pradesh, located about 300km from Delhi.

To view the Hemkunt Foundation video, click here

The rows and rows of water proof and insulated tents are occupied by farmers mostly from Rajasthan, the largest Indian state area, as well Maharashtra and Gujrat. The foundation is also providing them Langgar and dry ration.

The tents are a huge help to the farmers battling the nail biting cold and rainy weather.

