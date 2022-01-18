Karnail Singh (1931 – 2022), Klang

KARNAIL SINGH A/L NARAIN SINGH
10.11.1931 – 18.01.2022
Village: Khosa, Randhir
Karnail Singh was an amazing man who overcame a lot of obstacles and accomplished a lot in life. He was a social butterfly despite his age. He managed to spark conversation with anyone and everyone he came across during his evening walks. A foodie by heart who loved sharing meals with his family. He will be dearly missed.
Wife: Late Gurdev Kaur
Children / Spouses: Paramjit Kaur / Harvinder Singh
Grandchildren:
Jesvinder Kaur / Sarmeet Singh
Jagjit Singh
Jeskiran Kaur
Ishvinderjit Kaur
Great Grandchildren: Harliv Kaur
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 19 Jan 2022 (Wednesday) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Jalan Bukit Kubur, Kawasan 1, 41200 Klang. Cortège leaves No. 17, Lorong Sri Sedeli 7B, Taman Sri Andalas, 41200 Klang at 1.15pm
Sanggat can pay their last respect from 11am-1pm at the same venue.
Kindly adhere strictly to SOP from KKM
Path da Bhog: To be decided
Contact:
Sdr. Harvinder Singh Musa -0123192117
Sdr. Gurdip Singh Musa – 0126994978
Sdr. Terlochan Singh @ Tochi – 0123836222
| Entry: 18 Jan 2022 | Source: Family
