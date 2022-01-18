Karnail Singh (1931 – 2022), Klang

KARNAIL SINGH A/L NARAIN SINGH

10.11.1931 – 18.01.2022

Village: Khosa, Randhir

Karnail Singh was an amazing man who overcame a lot of obstacles and accomplished a lot in life. He was a social butterfly despite his age. He managed to spark conversation with anyone and everyone he came across during his evening walks. A foodie by heart who loved sharing meals with his family. He will be dearly missed.

Wife: Late Gurdev Kaur

Children / Spouses: Paramjit Kaur / Harvinder Singh

Grandchildren:

Jesvinder Kaur / Sarmeet Singh

Jagjit Singh

Jeskiran Kaur

Ishvinderjit Kaur

Great Grandchildren: Harliv Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 19 Jan 2022 (Wednesday) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Jalan Bukit Kubur, Kawasan 1, 41200 Klang. Cortège leaves No. 17, Lorong Sri Sedeli 7B, Taman Sri Andalas, 41200 Klang at 1.15pm

Sanggat can pay their last respect from 11am-1pm at the same venue.

Kindly adhere strictly to SOP from KKM

Path da Bhog: To be decided

Contact:

Sdr. Harvinder Singh Musa -0123192117

Sdr. Gurdip Singh Musa – 0126994978

Sdr. Terlochan Singh @ Tochi – 0123836222

| Entry: 18 Jan 2022 | Source: Family

