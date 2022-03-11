Sarbarn Kaur (Shanno) (1953-2022), Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

SARBARN KAUR (SHANNO) D/O LATE SOHAN SINGH THUNDA

(1953-2022)

Age: 68

Departed peacefully for heavenly abode on 9th March 2022

Leaving Behind:

Mother: Charan Kaur

Husband: Raingit Singh s/o Late Naranjan Singh

Children :

Manminderjit Kaur / Paramjit Singh Jassal, PJ Mansharanjit Kaur, UK

Sukhvinderjit Singh, Cheras

Grandchildren: Simarjit Singh Jassal, Arvindjit Singh Jassal & Aryanjit Singh Jassal Brothers/Sisters, In Laws, Nephews & Nieces and a host of Relatives and friends.

Last Respects & Japji Sahib Paath: 2.30pm-4pm, 12 March 2022 (Saturday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Saskaar / Cremation: 4.00pm

Due to the current MCO and prevailing SOPs, we humbly request everyone to maintain social distancing at all times.

Path Da Bhog: 26 March 2022 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru

Asa Di Vaar: 6.30am-8.00am

9.30am-11.30am Kirtan Darbar, Antim Ardaas followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Contact:

Mindy (Daughter) 012–220 1985

Harjit Singh Thunda 011–1627 9054

The family expresses sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to Staff and Management of Serdang Hospital for the care given, all relatives and friends for their condolences, prayers and support during their recent bereavement.

| Entry: 11 March 2022 | Source: Family

