Rumah Terbuka: Sikh celebration with the Malaysian touch

“It has become a national festival, very different from other countries. When tourists come from other countries, even Punjabis, they are surprised with the way we mix with our people." - Malkiat Singh Lopo

Sardar Malkiat Singh Lopo, a retired teacher and co-author of Sikhs In Malaysia Series, talks about Vaisakhi and its significance.

He explains the Sikh initiation ceremony (Khandey-di-Pahul or sometimes simply called Amrit Sanchaar) and the raising of the Sikh flag called the Nishan Sahib.

Aside from being a major religious event, touches on how Vaisakhi is celebrated in the Malaysian context.

As it is a norm in Malaysia, Sikhs also hold ‘rumah terbuka’ (open houses), which are also attended by members of the royalties, senior ministers and VIPs. Click here.

“It has become a national festival, very different from other countries. When tourists come from other countries, even Punjabis, they are surprised with the way we mix with our people.

“Sikh leaders from Punjab have even said: ‘If you want to see Sikhism in its true spirit, go and see the Sikhs in Malaysia, how the spirit of Guru Nanak’s universal teaching is being practiced,” he said.

