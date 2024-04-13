Madam Jasbir Kaur (1951 -2024), Batu Pahat, Johor

In Loving Memory of

MADAM JASBIR KAUR D/O LATE GURDIAL SINGH BHULLAR

Wife of Swaran Singh Puarr

Daughter of Madam Amar Kaur Randhawa, Batu Pahat, Johor

2 July 1951 – 13 April 2024

Friends and family, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we share news of our beloved mum, Madam Jasbir Kaur’s passing on the 13th April 2024. Her remarkable life, marked by grace, merits a commemoration that reflects her essence. She fought a mighty battle and now is in peace.

CHILDREN AND SPOUSES

Dinajit Kaur / Satpall Singh

Dalvinderjit Kaur / Ranjeet Singh

Ashvinder Singh / Reshvin Kaur

GRANDCHILDREN

Aiyana Raj Kaur

Ariya Raj Kaur

Rajpreet Kaur

Jashrita Kaur

Will be deeply missed by family, relatives & friends.

LAST RESPECT & CREMATION

You can pay your last respects on the 14th April, Sunday from 7.30 onwards at residence No. 246, Jalan Rotan Batu, Taman Sri Jaya, 83000 Batu Pahat, Johor.

Sukhmani Sahib path will be held at 9.15am.

After which, the cortege will leave for cremation at 11.00am to Fairy Park Pagoh.

PATH DA BHOG

28th April 2024 (Sunday), 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Batu Pahat

For enquiries please contact :

Ashvinder Singh 65 8250 5316

Satpall Singh 012 321 5041

Surinder Kaur Sharen 016 723 9355

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 13 April 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here