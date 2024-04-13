Madam Jasbir Kaur (1951 -2024), Batu Pahat, Johor

In Loving Memory of
MADAM JASBIR KAUR D/O LATE GURDIAL SINGH BHULLAR
Wife of Swaran Singh Puarr
Daughter of Madam Amar Kaur Randhawa, Batu Pahat, Johor
2 July 1951 – 13 April 2024
Friends and family, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we share news of our beloved mum, Madam Jasbir Kaur’s passing on the 13th April 2024. Her remarkable life, marked by grace, merits a commemoration that reflects her essence. She fought a mighty battle and now is in peace.
CHILDREN AND SPOUSES
Dinajit Kaur / Satpall Singh
Dalvinderjit Kaur / Ranjeet Singh
Ashvinder Singh / Reshvin Kaur
GRANDCHILDREN
Aiyana Raj Kaur
Ariya Raj Kaur
Rajpreet Kaur
Jashrita Kaur
Will be deeply missed by family, relatives & friends.
LAST RESPECT & CREMATION
You can pay your last respects on the 14th April, Sunday from 7.30 onwards at residence No. 246, Jalan Rotan Batu, Taman Sri Jaya, 83000 Batu Pahat, Johor.
Sukhmani Sahib path will be held at 9.15am.
After which, the cortege will leave for cremation at 11.00am to Fairy Park Pagoh.
PATH DA BHOG
28th April 2024 (Sunday), 12 noon
Gurdwara Sahib Batu Pahat
For enquiries please contact :
Ashvinder Singh 65 8250 5316
Satpall Singh 012 321 5041
Surinder Kaur Sharen 016 723 9355
| Entry: 13 April 2024 | Source: Family
