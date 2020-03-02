Mancharanjit Singh Sandhu (Manjit) (1955-2020), Formerly of Muar

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS: 7 March 2020 (Saturday), 9am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Muar, followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia
MANCHARANJIT SINGH SANDHU (MANJIT) S/O SARUP SINGH, FORMERLY OF MUAR
(13.04.1955 – 23.02.2020)
Village: Bhittewad, Amritsar
Wife: Sardarni Charanjit Kaur a/p Sapuran Singh
Children / Spouse:
Jasraj Singh Sandhu
Kirat Singh Sandhu
Dr. Nimrit Kaur Sandhu / Gurmit Singh Banwait
Grandchildren: Heshlynn Kaur Banwait, Hansveer Singh Banwait
Sehaj Path da Bhog and Antim Ardas: 7 March 2020 (Saturday), 9am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Muar, followed by Guru Ka Langgar.
Message from the family:
He will be deeply missed and will be always remembered as a jovial and sociable person that brought laughter wherever he went with his friendship. He is now at peace in Waheguru’s keeping.
The family wishes to express our gratitude to all well wishers and condolences received during our recent bereavement.
Contact:
Jasraj (012-6928455)
Dr. Nimrit (016-2129241)
