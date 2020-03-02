Manjeet Kaur (1930-2020), Bukit Damansara 

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Prayers at home, 67, Jalan Setiajasa, Bukit Damansara, 50490, Kuala Lumpur begin at 10am on March 2, 2020 (Monday). Cortege leaves at 1.15pm on March 2 2020 for cremation at the Kampung Tungku Crematorium at 2.30pm | Malaysia

MANJEET KAUR A/P DHIAN SINGH

(1930 – 2020, Aged 89)

Wife of Late Americk Singh Gill (ex-teacher of MBSKL)

passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020

ਪ੍ਰੇਮ ਭਗਤਿ ਕਰਿ ਸਹਜਿ ਸਮਾਇ ॥

Prem bhagat kar sehej samaye. (GGS, 685)

Through Love and Devotion, you submerge into eternal bliss, beyond time.

Your love and selflessness will carry on with us forever.

Always will be remembered by children, Guddi & Romesh Roy, IJ & Ron Halicki and Jagjit (George) Singh Gill & Charanjeet Kaur; Grandchildren Nisha Roy & David Mitchell, Nikhil Roy, Christopher Halicki, Jaskeerat Singh Gill & Sehejkeerat Kaur Gill and Great Grandson Luke Roy Mitchell.

Special thanks to Carer Mel & Hospice Malaysia

We will miss you.

Prayers at home, 67, Jalan Setiajasa, Bukit Damansara, 50490, Kuala Lumpur begin at 10am on March 2, 2020 (Monday). Cortege leaves at 1.15pm on March 2 2020 for cremation at the Kampung Tungku Crematorium at 2.30pm.

The family requests no flowers or wreaths, all donations in remembrance, to Hospice Malaysia (info@hospicemalaysia.org)

| Entry: 2 March 2020 | Source: Family