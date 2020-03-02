Budding kirtani Akaaljot Singh releases debut kirtan track

KIRTAN | JUST RELEASED: Malaysian budding kirtani Akaaljot Singh has released his debut kirtan track presenting the shabad ‘Karau benti paarbhram sab jaane‘. The 18-year old student at a Malaysian private college is active on the local kirtan circuit. Produced by Shabad Elahi, the music was composed by Jagdish DC. Akaaljot was accompanied by Mahaveer Singh on the rabab and Sandeep Singh on the dilruba.

