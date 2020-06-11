Satvinder Kaur (1953-2020), Ex-Court Interpreter, Mahkamah Sesyen & Majistret Ampang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1.30pm, 12 June 2020 (Friday) at Jalan Kuari Cheras Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur (limited to immediate family due to RMCO). Cortège leaves from No. 2, Jalan Indah 32, Taman Cheras Indah 56100 KL at 12.30pm | Malaysia

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SATVINDER KAUR A/P JESWANT SINGH

(Ex Court Interpreter, Mahkamah Sesyen & Majistret)

(8.1.1953 – 11.6.2020)

Husband: Reginder Singh A/L Prem Singh (ex Telecoms)

Children / Spouses:

1. Manjeev Singh / Maninder Kaur

2. Rajvinder Singh / Gurreet Kaur

3. Jagjeet Singh

Grandchildren:

1. Jaydeep Singh

2. Ishleen Kaur

3. Jasjoth Kaur

4. Mandeep Singh

5. Rehmeth Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 1.30pm, 12 June 2020 (Friday) at Jalan Kuari Cheras Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves from No. 2, Jalan Indah 32, Taman Cheras Indah 56100 KL at 12.30pm on Friday, 12 June 2020.

Due to the RMCO, the saskaar will only be limited to close family members of 15 people. Hence, this announcement is meant to inform relatives and friends of her demise. We appreciate the love and support that we had received during our bereavement.

Path da Bhog: To be informed soon

Contact:

1. Reginder 013–3300700

2. Manjeev 012-6472813

3. Rajvinder 016-6108844

4. Jagjeet 016-9965619

MESSAGE FROM FAMILY: She has been the pillar of the family at all times.

| Entry: 11 June 2020 | Source: Family