Jap Singh Gill (1944-2020), Cheras

JAP SINGH GILL S/O KARNAL SINGH GILL

04.07.1944 – 15.06.2020

Village: CHUGAWA, MOGA

Wife: Bholo Kaur D/O Joginder Singh

Children / Spouses:

Tasveer Kaur & Gurcharan Singh

Jaspal Kaur & Rabinder Singh (UK)

Satbinder Singh & Sandy

Taranjit Singh & Tajinder Kaur (UK)

Ranjit Singh & Amarjit Kaur

Harjinder Singh & Gurvinder Kaur

Grandchildren:

Navin Randhawa

Shaun Randhawa

Sonia Randhawa

Jasveen Kaur

Jagjit Singh

Bita Anjelly

Jasveer Singh

Jazzreen Kaur

Jia Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.00 PM, 18 June 2020 (Thursday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves at 1pm from our residence No. 17, Jalan Penggawa 19/2, Sunstone Villa, Sec. 2, Bandar Mahkota Cheras, 43200 Selangor

Path da Bhog: 10.00am, 28 June 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sungei Besi (Shapa), Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Roy 012 – 222 2059

Ranjit 014 – 605 1053

The family would like to thank all relatives and friends who have supported us during our bereavement. Our sincere appreciation and heartfelt thank you.

DAD WILL BE FONDLY REMEMBERED AS A CHEERFUL PERSON TO FAMILY AND FRIENDS.

As it is still RMCO, the family will abide and strictly comply to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for place of worship. They include:

Only 20 people are allowed at any one time

Visiting is allowed for only 5 minutes

Please maintain social distancing

Please register your name upon arrival

| Entry: 16 June 2020 | Source: Family