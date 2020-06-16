Jap Singh Gill (1944-2020), Cheras

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 18 June 2020 (Thursday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. Cortège leaves at 1pm from our residence No. 17, Jalan Penggawa 19/2, Sunstone Villa, Sec. 2, Bandar Mahkota Cheras, 43200 Selangor. PATH DA BHOG: 10.00am, 28 June 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sungei Besi (Shapa), Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
JAP SINGH GILL S/O KARNAL SINGH GILL
04.07.1944 – 15.06.2020
Village: CHUGAWA, MOGA
Wife: Bholo Kaur D/O Joginder Singh
Children / Spouses:
Tasveer Kaur & Gurcharan Singh
Jaspal Kaur & Rabinder Singh (UK)
Satbinder Singh & Sandy
Taranjit Singh & Tajinder Kaur (UK)
Ranjit Singh & Amarjit Kaur
Harjinder Singh & Gurvinder Kaur
Grandchildren:
Navin Randhawa
Shaun Randhawa
Sonia Randhawa
Jasveen Kaur
Jagjit Singh
Bita Anjelly
Jasveer Singh
Jazzreen Kaur
Jia Kaur
Contact:
Roy 012 – 222 2059
Ranjit 014 – 605 1053
The family would like to thank all relatives and friends who have supported us during our bereavement. Our sincere appreciation and heartfelt thank you.
DAD WILL BE FONDLY REMEMBERED AS A CHEERFUL PERSON TO FAMILY AND FRIENDS.
As it is still RMCO, the family will abide and strictly comply to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for place of worship. They include:
- Only 20 people are allowed at any one time
- Visiting is allowed for only 5 minutes
- Please maintain social distancing
- Please register your name upon arrival
