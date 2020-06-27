Jaila Singh Sandhu @ Mokhtar Singh (1941-2020), Retired Assistant Director, Co-Curriculum, Education Department, Negeri Sembilan

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Cortege leaves residence at No. 46, 5th Mile, Kuala Sawah Road, Mambau, 70300, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan for Jalan Templer Crematorium, Seremban, on 28 June 2020 (Sunday) at 12.30pm. SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG: 4 July 2020 (Saturday) at 10.30am at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban | Malaysia

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Cortege leaves residence at No. 46, 5th Mile, Kuala Sawah Road, Mambau, 70300, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan for Jalan Templer Crematorium, Seremban, on 28 June 2020 (Sunday) at 12.30pm. SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG: 4 July 2020 (Saturday) at 10.30am at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban | Malaysia

SARDAR JAILA SINGH SANDHU @ MOKHTAR SINGH (PJK, PMC, PPN)

(16.11.1941 – 27.6.2020)

Dip. Nutrition (Indonesia), Bachelor of Laws (London)

Retired Assistant Director, Co-Curriculum, Education Department, Negeri Sembilan

Son of late Sardar Soba Singh Sandhu s/o Natha Singh

Village: Rattian, Moga, Punjab

A loving husband, caring father/father in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle and a friend to all.

Leaving behind:

Beloved Mother: Madam Bachint Kaur d/o Chanan Singh

Loving Wife: Madam Gurdial Kaur d/o Sardara Singh

Sons / Spouse:

Harry Jaila @ Harminder Singh Sandhu (Prince Court Hospital, KL) / Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mona Sidhu (IMU, KL)

Kelvin @ Kelminder Singh Sandhu (SBM Offshore, KL) / Abhilasha Bhargava (UM, KL)

Daughters / Spouse:

Jaswinder Kaur Sandhu (Jessy), (Teacher) / Baljit Singh Randhay (Safeguards, Asia)

Ravinder Kaur Sandhu (Teacher) / Jaspal Singh Jaj (Tampin)

Amarjit Kaur Sandhu (Lecturer ELTC, MOE) / Baljit Singh Gill (UOB, KL)

Grandchildren:

Dr. Balwin Singh Randhay Belreena Kaur Randhay

Dr. Jasmesh Singh Sandhu Harveena Kaur Gill

Dr. Jasmine Kaur Sandhu Manvir Singh Jaj

Dr. Simran Kaur Jaj Gobind Raj Singh Gill

Hushil Singh Sandhu Banisha Kaur Sandhu

Arjun Singh Jaj Trisha Kaur Sandhu

The cortege will leave the house at No. 46, 5th Mile, Kuala Sawah Road, Mambau, 70300, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan for Jalan Templer Crematorium, Seremban, on 28th June 2020 (Sunday) at 12.30pm.

Sahej Path Da Bhog will be held on Saturday, the 4th July, 2020 at 10.30am at the Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact:

Harry 019-2828698

Kelvin 012-2548051

Achievements:

Mr Jaila Singh began his humble journey in his career as a school teacher in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. He then strived forward and became the Assistant Director, Co-Curriculum, Education Department, Negeri Sembilan for 22 years (1974-1996) until he retired, and was one of the longest serving officers in this department. Before he retired, he pursued a Diploma in Applied Nutrition which was conferred by the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Indonesia in 1981. He was awarded a degree of Bachelor of Laws by Ealing University, London in 1996.

He was also extremely active in sports and was himself a marathon runner and had won numerous medals. At the age of 53, Mr Jaila hiked 4095 metres up Mount Kinabalu, Sabah. He was also active as a Treasurer at the National level of 4B Majlis Belia, Malaysia. He was also awarded the Anugerah Sukan from Majlis Sukan Sekolah-Sekolah Negeri Sembilan, (MSSN) for uplifting sports in Negeri Sembilan. He helped and guided the National Sports Championship (NSC), Malaysia in 1992.

He was bestowed the awards Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) and Pingat Khidmat Cemerlang Masyarakat (PMC) at the state level. He was further awarded the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) by the Federal Government for his outstanding and exceptional contribution throughout his career.

He was committed to the Negeri Sembilan Sikh Union (NSSU) where he helmed as the President for 9 years. He received the “Maan Pattar” award in 1993 from NSSU. With great esteem and privilege, this was an award for his outstanding, exemplary, invaluable leadership services in the Sikh community. In 1993, he was also awarded the Recognition of Royal awards by NSSU.

After he retired from government service, he worked in the INTI International University for 18 years till the ripe old age of 72 years old where he received numerous excellent service awards for his outstanding performance at work. Mr Jaila Singh received an esteemed recognition for his long service award in 2014 for his 15 years contribution he had rendered to INTI, International University.

| Entry: 27 June 2020 | Source: Family